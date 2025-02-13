Atlanta pastor's petition to boycott Target over DEI rollback grows

The Brief Atlanta pastors are calling for a "fast" from Target for 40 days to protest over the company's scaling back of its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. So far, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jamal Bryant says more than 50,000 people have committed to the boycott. Target was one of the corporations who discontinued its diversity initiatives after the election of President Donald Trump.



Target, one of many retailers walking back its commitment to DEI, has received backlash from all directions.

A lawsuit filed by shareholders last week claimed they were misled over the risks of its DEI policy changes, stock prices have fallen and now Black clergy members in Atlanta are organizing a boycott of its stores.

What we know:

A push to boycott Target has gained momentum since the retail giant announced it would discontinue its initiatives following the Trump Administration’s rollback of federal DEI programs.

So far, tens of thousands have signed an online petition begun by New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jamal Bryant.

Bryant preached a message to thousands in his congregation on the first Sunday of Black History Month urging them to join a 40-day "fast" of shopping at Target.

Though the boycott doesn’t officially begin until March 5, Bryant says more than 50,000 people have committed to joining the movement.

The backstory:

Target was among many other corporate retailers that pledged to make a commitment to greater diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The Minneapolis-based retail giant created a program designed to help Black employees move up within the company and in 2021 committed $2 billion to support Black-owned businesses.

Customers leave Target in Springfield, Virgina. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Expand

Those plans ceased after an announcement earlier this month that it would discontinue its diversity initiatives.

What they're saying:

Bryant wasn’t alive during the civil rights movement but says he recognizes the power of the pulpit in times of unrest.

"Historically, the Black church has always been the centerpiece of the civil rights movement," he told FOX 5.

He says he wants Black consumers to take their power and dollars back in response to attacks on DEI initiatives.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jamal Bryant

"If they start losing $29 million a day for 40 days, we will break the back of the system," he said during his Sunday service.

He tells FOX 5 that Target is just the first of many retailers they plan to aim at with old-fashioned, civil rights-styled boycotts.

"Black people spend on average $12 million a day in Target, so with that large of a consumption pie, we need to be treated with a great decibel of respect," he stated. "It should be noted that since Feb. 1 the stock at target has dropped by $11."

What you can do:

To learn more about the calls for a boycott and see the organizer's demands, visit the event's website.