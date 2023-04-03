Atlanta Parks and Recreation gears up for busy spring and summer

It’s Spring Break Week here in Atlanta, which means summer is right around the corner. And right now, staffers with Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation are busy making sure local youth have plenty to keep them busy once school wraps up for the year.

As you’ve probably heard, Mayor Andre Dickens has declared 2023 "Year of the Youth," something the Department of Parks and Recreation is taking seriously with a packed lineup of spring and summer activities. First up, registration is currently open for Camp Best Friends, which will run weekdays from June 5th through July 21st at several locations throughout the city. Previously featured on Good Day Atlanta back in 2019, Camp Best Friends was created by former mayor Maynard Jackson in response to Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered Children. Most of the camps cost just $35 per week for Atlanta residents, and are $110 per week for non-residents.

For those teenagers looking to make some money this summer, the department is also currently hiring lifeguards for its outdoor pools. Jobs are available for those aged 15 years and older, and applicants must pass the Red Cross Certification Course. Right now, department staffers say they need 60 lifeguards, and the next free pre-certification class starts April 8.

We also checked in on the city's Teen Program, which provides year-round programming for area youth. This morning, we caught up with some of the teen leaders, who were learning to fly drones outside the Rosel Fann Recreation Center!

For more information on programs offered by the Department of Parks and Recreation, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out learning more about the city’s plans to give youth a for a sensational summer!