Atlanta Open tennis tournament set to end after 15 years

Next year's Atlanta Open will be the last time the world's best tennis players hit the court at Atlantic Stadium for the event, tournament owners announced this week.

Since its founding in 2010, the Atlanta Open has brought tennis heavyweights including John Isner, Andy Roddick, Nick Kyrgios, and more to the city, but officials say 2024 will be the last year for the event.

In 2025, the ATP tour, which is the pro men's tennis tour, will retire the Atlanta Open and five other 250-level tournaments.

Tour officials say the changes come as a result of 500-level upgrades to tournaments in cities including Dallas, Munich, and Doha, Qatar.

"The 2024 Atlanta Open will be a celebration of past champions and the great 15-year run of the tournament, giving us a chance to honor and celebrate the tremendous support we’ve received from the city, the tennis community, and local universities over the years. We’re thankful for the wonderful memories we’ve made in Atlanta and are working to return in some capacity and bring professional tennis back to this great city," said Peter Lebedevs, the Atlanta Open tournament's director.

Along with the tournament play, the Atlanta Open also featured a full schedule of fan activities and community programming, including outreach with the Atlanta Youth Tennis and Education Foundation (AYTEF), a nonprofit aimed at providing low-cost tennis programming to youth near Title I schools.

This year's tournament was won by Taylor Fritz - the top seed and highest-ranking American on the tour at this time.