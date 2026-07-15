Atlanta officials intervene after airport parking employees paid with Zelle

The Brief Atlanta airport parking employees faced severe pay delays and were unprofessionally paid via mobile apps. City officials in Atlanta intervened last weekend to secure back pay, union dues and insurance premiums for 200 workers. Unresolved payroll gaps remain a major concern as the subcontractor transitions to a new payment processor by late July.



Hundreds of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport parking staff finally have hope for relief after enduring weeks of missed pay and highly irregular mobile app payments.

Atlanta leaders stepped in to force a subcontractor to pay back wages and bring in a major payroll processor.

Atlanta airport payroll crisis

What we know:

Airport parking employees working for ParkATL at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport recently faced massive payroll issues. Frustrated workers, dressed in purple shirts to show solidarity, revealed at City Hall that they were being paid through Cash App and Zelle.

The Mayor's Office of Contract Compliance director, Rocsean Spencer, worked through last weekend to ensure 200 of the 500 affected employees received their back pay. Spencer explained that the payroll chaos began when the subcontractor, Vectour, lost its payroll provider and tried to process payments internally.

Following a confrontation with union representatives in a City Hall hallway, Vectour owner Reginald Haslam Jr. paid the outstanding union dues and insurance premiums. Haslam also promised to rehire ADP to manage all future employee payments.

Unresolved payment timelines

What we don't know:

City council members remain highly skeptical about how workers will survive the gap before the new ADP contract officially begins. "If the contract with ADP doesn't kick in until July 28th. Today is July 15th. How are they getting paid for the next 13 days and how are we going to verify that?" one council member asked. Officials have not yet confirmed how the remaining 300 ParkATL employees will be compensated during this critical transition window.

Vectour issues statement

What they're saying:

Reginald Haslam Jr., President & CEO, Vectour Group, released the following statement on Wednesday after the initial publication of this article:

"Vectour Group is aware of the recent media reports and allegations concerning payroll administration and employee benefits related to our work supporting ParkATL at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"Our employees are the foundation of our company and the essential workforce that helps keep the world's busiest airport operating each day. We recognize that concerns regarding employee pay and benefits are serious, and we are committed to addressing those concerns with transparency, accountability, and documented facts.

"Since the inception of our current contract on October 14, 2022, Vectour has processed 16,646 individual employee payroll payments totaling approximately $28.7 million through our payroll provider, ADP. During that time, every scheduled payroll date has been met, with 91 consecutive payroll cycles providing same-day electronic pay stub access.

"While a limited number of payroll corrections have been necessary, those adjustments represent 77 corrections out of 16,646 payroll payments—an error rate of less than one-half of one percent. When payroll discrepancies have been identified, they have been investigated, reconciled, and corrected.

"Recent reports have also referenced the use of Cash App and Zelle for employee payments. These payment methods were used in 21 instances out of 16,646 payroll payments, with 18 occurring during an ADP payroll processing transition in 2026. Employees who received these payments specifically authorized Vectour to disburse their wages in this manner. These payments were made solely to ensure that employees received their wages on their scheduled payday and for no other purpose. As with all payroll, each payment was calculated, taxed, processed, and recorded through ADP.

"Questions have also been raised regarding employee benefits. The insurance matter referenced in recent reports involved supplemental life insurance affecting seven employees. Once the issue was identified with a previous insurance provider, Vectour completed a full reconciliation and reimbursed all affected employees in full on the June 23, 2026 payroll, prior to any media inquiry.

"Vectour also confirms that all employee W-2 forms for tax years 2022 through 2025 were issued through ADP, and the company maintains documentation supporting its payroll processing, reimbursement records, tax reporting, and payroll reconciliations. In addition, union dues have been remitted through June 2026, and Vectour has implemented additional reconciliation procedures to strengthen the timely processing of future remittances.

"Vectour strongly disputes allegations that employee wages have been intentionally withheld, mismanaged, or that payroll funds have been improperly handled. We remain committed to cooperating with the City of Atlanta, SP+, our employees, and their representatives to address questions, provide appropriate documentation, and ensure confidence in our payroll and benefits administration.

"As a second-generation, Atlanta-based small business with more than 40 years of service in the transportation industry, Vectour has built its reputation on integrity, accountability, and service. We value every member of our team and remain committed to treating our employees fairly while delivering safe and reliable transportation services to the traveling public."

City Hall demands

What's next:

The Atlanta City Council is scheduled to go on break Thursday. However, council members have already scheduled a special meeting for next week to address this pressing issue. This meeting will focus on securing a verifiable payment process for the airport workers. Employee Faith Brown made an emotional plea, stating, "It is up to you, to reestablish that faith. To keep getting these calls in the middle of the night and things from these employees. You have to reestablish that faith."