Atlanta officially declares Sept. 22 Summer Walker Day

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Summer Walker performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

ATLANTA - Atlanta R&B singer Summer Walker has been honored by her hometown in a major way.

Friday is the last day of summer, so the timing couldn't be more fitting for the city to officially designate the day "Summer Walker Day."

The singer took to Instagram to share the news.

"Welp, I officially have my own day in the city of Atlanta … thank you," she wrote. 

The native Atlantan broke through in 2019 with her first single "Playing Games" from her debut studio album. She has since collaborated with artists like Kendick Lamar, Ciara, and Cardi B.