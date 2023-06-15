Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta officers receive new, stronger tactical vests for dangerous assignments

Atlanta police officers will soon have a new tool to keep them safer. Stronger protective vests have been purchased for tactical squad officers who are more likely to face high powered weapons carried by many of the criminals. An exclusive look at the new vests and how much they cost.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers who have the most dangerous assignments have new vests that are stronger than the standard protective gear. 

"We have purchased 76 vests," Lt. Neil Welch said while demonstrating the technology upgrades. 

Metal plates in the front and back can stop most rifle rounds. 

Some criminals carry heavy firepower. 

Tactical officers who are called on to carry out raids or respond to active shooter incidents have received the vests. 

In addition to being stronger, Welch said, the officers like that the gear is lighter. 

"We have to be mobile," Welch said, "and ready to respond." 

Mayor Andre Dickens promised the officers when he was elected that he would "have their back".

The vests are a major investment with a price tag of $4,000 apiece.