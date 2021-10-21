Atlanta officer crashes truck into gate to rescue driver in ravine

Atlanta police officer crashes a gate with his police truck.

It wasn't an accident. Instead, it was done intentionally to get to a motorist whose vehicle had plunged forty feet down an embankment.

When patrolman Jimmy Cenescar responded to the Marietta Road section of northwest Atlanta, on the accident call, he was met by a witness screaming about a driver in trouble.

This image provided to FOX 5 shows a car that had plunged nearly 40 feet off Marietta Road.

In order to get to that crashed car, the officer asked for permission from a supervisor to go through the locked gate.

This image provided to FOX 5 shows emergency workers rescuing a driver that crashed 40 feet off Marietta Road.

He got the go-ahead and he got down to that driver.

Cenescar alerted communications that he needed first responders. An image shows the driver placed on a stretcher for the trip to the hospital.

