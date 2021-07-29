Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore diagnosed with brain cancer

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jovita Moore (Cox Media Group)

ATLANTA - Prominent Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore revealed on Thursday that she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Moore underwent surgery in April after doctors discovered two small masses on her brain during an MRI. Those tumors have been diagnosed as a cancer called glioblastoma, WSB-TV reported.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain cancer and doctors say, at this time, there is no cure, only treatments to slow it down, according to the report.

Moore released the following message over the air:

"I just want to say a quick thank you. Thank you for your cards., thank you for all the gifts and, most importantly, thank you for your prayers and your positive energy. I feel all of it. 

"I’m home now. I’m up and about and doing everything my doctors tell me to do. So, for now I need to be here to focus on my health. I’m surrounded by family, a very small circle of friends, but also your extended love and support.

"This journey for me started with an unusual headache, so if something’s not right with you, I urge you to please get yourself checked.

"Again, thank you for all the love, prayers and support. Keep sending the prayers and positivity my way. Thank you."