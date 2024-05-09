Atlanta native, radio personality Ryan Cameron signs new multi-year deal

article

Atlanta native and award-winning radio personality, actor, comedian and community advocate Ryan Cameron has signed a multi-year agreement with Urban One Atlanta and Reach Media for the "Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show".

The radio veteran’s top-rated afternoon show is on WAMJ-FM Majic 107.5/ 97.5 and syndicated with Reach Media across the country.

Cameron is a two-time Emmy Award winner and member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. Cameron holds the distinction as the first Black P.A. announcer in the history of the Atlanta Hawks. His signature "for3eeeeeeeee" call is featured in the popular NBA 2k video game and he has also voiced a role in the NFL Pro Era video game.

In 2015, Cameron was named one of Atlanta's 55 Most Powerful by Atlanta Magazine and is one of The Source's Top 20 Influencers in hip-hop for 10 years running. In 2016, he was ranked by Radio Facts as the number one non-syndicated radio show in the country. In 2002, he founded The Ryan Cameron Foundation Leadership Academy, which recruits high school students and provides them with opportunities in academic, leadership, and career development along with community engagement for healthy lifestyles and anti-violence.

Joining Ryan Cameron on RCUS are Executive Producer Sam Sirmons and Raymond "Big Ray" Dyer.