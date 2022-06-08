Atlanta murder suspect arrested by US Marshals in Ohio, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested a man on its most-wanted list for a deadly September southwest Atlanta shooting.

Police said investigators tracked Jumel Lewis to Cleveland, Ohio, where U.S. Marshals arrested him on June 2.

Investigators determined Lewis was responsible for a murder on Beatie Avenue at 3:32 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2021. Police did not describe what sparked the deadly shooting, but said they found a man with gunshot wounds dead inside a home.

Investigators obtained murder warrants for Lewis' arrest on March 2.

"The Atlanta Police Department is proud of the work that our Fugitive investigators put in daily to ensure that the most violent offenders in the City of Atlanta are brought to justice," a statement from APD said. "We are also thankful for the assistance provided by the United States Marshal Service in apprehending Mr. Lewis. With this arrest, there is one less violent suspect in our community and a family with some closure in the death of their loved one."