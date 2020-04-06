Atlanta Motor Speedway hosting blood drive
ATLANTA - Atlanta Motor Speedway and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a blood drive on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the speedway's Tara Ballroom.
Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure donation centers are safe for donors and staff, reducing potential exposure to COVID-19.
The Red Cross supplies 40% of America's blood and has raised concerns about a severe blood shortage.
As of March 30, more than 12,000 blood drives were canceled across the U.S. since the COVID-19 outbreak began sweeping the nation.
Consequently, there have been about 325,000 fewer blood donations
If you're interested in Monday's blood drive, click here.
