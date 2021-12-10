Atlanta mother, seven children duck and crawl to safety as gunman shoots into home

A southwest Atlanta mother and her seven children were forced to crawl to safety.

Investigators said someone fired multiple gunshots into her apartment Thursday night.

LaKeisha Westbrooks said they were all in the living room when someone started shooting from outside.

Her 12-year-old said one of the bullets went through the front door and over her head.

In a panic, they all dropped to the floor.

"This is where one of the bullets had come through," Westbrooks explained.

She showed us one of the bullet holes left in her living room window following Thursday night's shooting.

"We into my bedroom. I don’t know what's going on or who did this," she detailed.

Westbrooks said someone fired several bullets into her Abby Ridge Apartments unit at around 9 p.m.

There are other bullet holes in her front door, this back wall, and the living room ceiling -just above where 12-year-old My'riya was sitting.

"My brother started crying because we didn't know what was going on at the time," My'riya explained. "Then my momma started crying and I was like 'momma, it's gonna be okay.'"

The complex is on MLK Jr. Drive near Lynhurst Drive.

Westbrooks said she was up all night, crying, trying to figure out why someone would shoot up her apartment - especially with her seven children inside.

"I have no beef with no one. Everyone knows me around here. Everybody knows my kids around here. I mean...everybody's family around here," Westbrooks explained.

The kids range between 14 and 3 years old.

"I was scared at the time, and I was crawling in my momma's room, I was scared, and I was crying a little bit," My'riya said.

Westbrooks said bullets also hit her neighbor's unit, and she believes the gunman drove a white car with tinted windows.

"I'm trying not to believe that this was the intended targeted," Westbrooks explained.

Right now police tell us they are still looking for whoever is responsible for this shooting.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Atlanta Police.

