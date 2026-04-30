Atlanta most wanted fugitive arrested in 2023 social club shooting

The Brief A 21-year-old man on Atlanta's most wanted list was arrested for a 2023 deadly shooting at a social club. Federal agents and local SWAT teams captured the suspect on Thursday after he spent nearly two years running. The shooting occurred during a dispute at a northwest Atlanta party that left an off-duty security guard dead.



A 21-year-old man wanted in the 2023 deadly shooting of an off-duty security guard at a northwest Atlanta event venue has been arrested after nearly two years on the run.

What we know:

Dion’Tre Stover was listed as one of the Atlanta Police Department’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

He was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and Clayton County SWAT.

Stover was wanted in connection with the shooting of a 27-year-old man at the Ten50 Social Club, located in the 2000 block of Main Street, shortly before 5:45 a.m. on June 4, 2023.

The backstory:

The incident began as a dispute inside the event space during a party of about 50 people. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet detailed what sparked the initial dispute inside the social club before the shooting began.

Police have not stated whether they believe anyone assisted Stover while he was a fugitive or if additional arrests are expected.

It is not clear which jail Stover was booked into on Thursday.