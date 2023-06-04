Off-duty security guard killed in shooting at NW Atlanta event space

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in the deadly shooting of an off-duty security guard at a northwest Atlanta event venue Sunday.

Officers say they were called to the Ten50 Social Club on the 2000 block of Main Street shortly before 5:45 a.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired.

At the scene, investigators found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting happened after a dispute inside the event space during a party while around 50 people were inside. Officials have not said what the event was at this time.

While police have not identified the victim, they have said he was an off-duty security guard.

Detectives are asking the community for help finding a car that may be connected with the shooting. The vehicle is a light-colored green Nissan Murano with a hole on the driver-side rear passenger door and no door handle on the passenger-side rear door.

If you have any information about that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.