Woman stabs man during argument in Atlanta, he ends up in handcuffs, police say

A man found himself in the hospital suffering from a stab wound after arguing with a woman in Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers located the 32-year-old man at around 4:40 a.m. in a commercial area located on Martin L. King Jr. Drive SW.

Investigators believe the man was the primary aggressor in an argument with the woman when it turned physical.

Before being taken to the hospital for treatment, he was arrested. No other information has been shared about the woman involved.