76-year-old woman reported missing in Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are asking the public to help them find a missing 74-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Officials say Maureen Luke-Chapman was last seen on the 2500 block of Cheshire Bridge Road around 2 p.m. Monday.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Luke-Chapman was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans when she went missing.

If you have any information that could help find Luke-Chapman safely, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS