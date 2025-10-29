Atlanta Mayor’s $800M “Project Robin" could build new hospital

The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has proposed an $800 million project that could include building a new hospital. The plan, called "Project Robin," might replace the old Atlanta Medical Center, which closed in 2022. City leaders say the hospital would help restore healthcare access for low-income communities.



The site of the former Atlanta Medical Center could soon see new life. Mayor Andre Dickens has proposed an $800 million health initiative, raising hopes that a new hospital might one day replace the facility that once served thousands of low-income residents.

What we know:

The proposal — quietly included on line 233 of a list of city initiatives sent to the Atlanta City Council — refers to a BeltLine-area project simply called "Project Robin." While details remain limited, councilmembers say it could include a new hospital or major health facility for the city.

What they're saying:

"The Atlanta community has been struggling since the closing of the Atlanta Medical Center," said Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine Associates, who served on AMC’s staff for 20 years. "It’s been devastating to the community."

Dr. Bennett, whose daughter was born at AMC, said he welcomes the idea of a new hospital. "I think it’s a fantastic idea," he said.

The closure of AMC in 2022 by Wellstar Health System created what many describe as a significant healthcare void for underserved and low-income communities south of I-20.

Councilmember Michael Julian Bond said the need for expanded medical access is clear.

"The need is justified, and people would embrace that," he said. "Whether it’s a clinic or a 20-story building, it’s welcome. Immediately in that community, it would address the issues."

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, whose district includes part of the Old Fourth Ward, said she supports the idea but wants more information.

"Do we need it? Absolutely," she said. "But how do we make sure we deliver on this? I would love to know where the hospital is going to be located, the size of the hospital, and whether it will include an emergency room or level-one trauma unit."

What we don't know:

The mayor’s office has not confirmed whether Project Robin specifically calls for a hospital or where it might be built. Funding would likely come from a tax allocation district, a public financing tool used to revitalize underserved areas.

What's next:

Even with support from councilmembers, the proposal faces numerous hurdles and could take years to become reality.

For now, the demolition of the old Atlanta Medical Center continues — but city leaders say hope may be on the horizon for renewed healthcare access in the heart of Atlanta.