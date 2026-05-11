Atlanta mayor signs historic contract with firefighters union

The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens signed the city’s first-ever collective bargaining agreement with firefighter unions during a private ceremony Monday afternoon. The historic signing follows a yearlong impasse and a lawsuit from the International Association of Firefighters after the city council approved the deal in April 2025. The new contract establishes a framework to address firefighter pay, equipment, and working conditions while utilizing the new Public Safety Training Center.



Mayor Andre Dickens made history Monday afternoon by signing Atlanta’s first collective bargaining agreement alongside firefighter union leaders.

What we know:

The signing took place during a private ceremony at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Mayor Dickens and the new union president, Capt. Alvin Rashad, signed the agreement following an almost yearlong standoff.

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) had previously sued the mayor for not signing the agreement, which the Atlanta City Council approved in April 2025. Dickens stated he always supported the firefighters but had concerns regarding alleged problems with a previous union election.

The new contract serves as a framework to address firefighter pay, working conditions, and equipment. This agreement follows other recent investments in the department, including new fire stations, new engines, and housing for recruits.

Mayor Dickens moved forward with his promise to sign after the IAFF held a second election last week, officially voting Rashad in as president. The mayor noted that the administration has already implemented pay raises and infrastructure upgrades for personnel.

Big picture view:

The ceremony was held at the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which Mayor Dickens highlighted as a key tool for first responders. The facility includes a new burn building, a training fire station, and a driving course.

"Today is a historic moment for the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department," Dickens said. He added that the facility provides the 21st-century tools that city firefighters deserve.

What we don't know:

While the agreement is now signed, it is not yet clear if the union plans to drop its lawsuit against the mayor. Additionally, the specific timeline for when the new pay and equipment frameworks will take full effect has not been detailed.

What they're saying:

"I am proud to sign the first collective bargaining agreement alongside IAFF Local 134 President Alvin Rashad," Mayor Dickens said. He emphasized that the city has made historic investments in personnel and infrastructure to ensure the safety of the community.

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