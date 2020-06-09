Atlanta mayor releases more details of recovery fund to assist small businesses hurt by looters

article

Atlanta’s mayor has released more details about her “recovery fund” to help small businesses impacted by recent looting and vandalism in the city over the past couple of weeks.

The CoA Recovery Fund will be offering grants to eligible small businesses to help make physical repairs and cover losses from those who took advantage of the protest starting May 29 to cause damage and harm.

“The peaceful protests taking place here in Atlanta and around the world have sent a clear message on the need to address systemic racism in our nation at a deeper level,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Unfortunately, in the midst of the peaceful protests, we witnessed a small and destructive group cause damage to businesses in our city. Thank you to Invest Atlanta for coordinating the City's Recovery Fund to assist small businesses with their recovery and efforts to continue supporting our communities through jobs and the services.”

Small business with a license in the city can apply for up to $10,000 to cover the insurance deductible or actual repairs.

Applications can be made soon through Invest Atlanta at their website investatlanta.com.