Atlanta mayor creates a recovery fund to assist small business owners hurt by looters

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms creates a "recovery fund" to help small business owners hurt by the rioting that took place last weekend.

In about two hours, looters roamed neighborhoods, smashing windows, and lifting products from shelves.

The manager of the ATTOM STORE in Buckhead arrived early Saturday to find all his designer clothing had been stolen.

Kris Shelby said his business had property insurance but the merchandise was not covered.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (Austin McAfee/FOX 5 Atlanta).

The mayor, in a discussion with city council members, announced the fund to assist with those losses.

"Thank you, thank you, Keisha," Shelby said when he found out about the program.

Advertisement

The city's economic agency, Invest Atlanta, will administer the fund. There is information about it on the city website "ATL-STRONG".