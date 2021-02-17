Atlanta man sentenced to 5 life terms for series of violent robberies targeting Asian businesses

An Atlanta man will be spending the rest of his life behind bars for a series of brutal armed robberies targeting Asian-owned and operated businesses in and around Atlanta back in 2017.

Dravion Sanchez Ware, now 25, was convicted on Aug. 2, 2019, on multiple charges, including conspiring to commit robberies and firing or brandishing a gun during the robberies.

Federal prosecutors said during the series of robberies, Ware would pistol-whip his defenseless victims who were not resisting him, sending at least one man to the hospital. He shot three women, one in the back at point-blank range as she was kneeling on the floor face down trembled on the floor, prosecutors said. All three women survived.

Surveillance images released by various agencies of a series of violent robberies in 2017 targeting Asian businesses.

"Ware terrorized the victims of these robberies and nearly killed one woman," said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. "The complete disregard for the lives of his victims was shocking, and he received an appropriate sentence. We hope this provides some peace to the victims by ensuring that Ware will never again terrorize the communities of our district."

The reign of Ware’s terror spanned between Oct. 7 and Nov. 10, 2017, hitting at least nine businesses in Atlanta, Doraville, Norcross, Duluth, Stone Mountain, and Roswell.

Prosecutors said Ware was assisted by Tabyron Rashad Smith, now 26, in his armed robbery spree. That ended after a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took Smith into custody on Nov. 21, 2017. Ware was arrested the next day.

"The GBI Crime Lab was instrumental in this case. Expert analysis and testimony helped lead to a successful prosecution. The GBI is committed to provide the highest quality forensic services in all cases. For over a month, these gang members targeted and terrorized the Asian business community. This sentence is evidence that this behavior will not be tolerated in the state of Georgia," said Vic Reynolds, Director, GBI.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Doraville Police Department, the Fulton County Police Department, the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Atlanta Police Department, the Roswell Police Department, and the Sandy Springs Police Department.

"Continued cooperation between multiple local, state, and federal agencies produces results. Results that keep our communities and streets safe. People rarely see the many man-hours that went into this investigation. Fortunately, they get to see the results," said Chief Chuck Atkinson, Doraville Police Department.

"The successful outcome and sentencing of these cases is a testament of the importance of agencies working together. Unlike police departments, criminals are not bound by jurisdictional boundaries and these cases are proof that great things happen when agencies proactively share information, work together, and compare cases. The State of Georgia is now a safer place thanks to the cooperation between local, state, and federal partners that enabled the removal of these dangerous criminals from our communities. Although the victims of these crimes will forever be traumatized, we hope these sentences are the beginning of their journey to healing and recovery," Chief Kenneth DeSimone, Sandy Springs Police Department.

Smith pleaded guilty on July 23, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to commit those robberies and four counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during several of the robberies. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also was ordered to pay $135,951.81 in restitution.

Ware was convicted on Aug. 2, 2019, for conspiracy to commit robberies, five counts of robberies, and five counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during the robberies. He was sentenced to serve five concurrent life terms in prison, plus six concurrent 20-year terms, as well as to pay restitution in the amount of $135,951.81.

"This sentence is a statement that anyone who carries out such evil and inflicts such trauma on innocent citizens has no right to be in our communities," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "The sentence will not erase the traumatic scars his crimes left behind, but hopefully his victims can rest easier knowing Ware will not traumatize them or anyone else for the rest of his life."

"Ware and Smith are indicative of the criminals who terrorize our communities and make them unsafe. Each day we put on our uniforms and put our lives on the line to fight crime, investigate cases like these, and do what it takes to keep our communities safe. When the courts convict these perpetrators, we are all vindicated. This news empowers us to keep doing the work we were called to do." Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant, Atlanta Police Department.

