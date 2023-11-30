Atlanta man sentenced for planning to sell large amounts of meth, fentanyl

Quintilis Davenport, a 33-year-old resident of Union City, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to his involvement in a drug trafficking operation. The operation, focused on distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Atlanta area, was halted by law enforcement.

Davenport's arrest on Aug. 24, 2022, followed a planned sale of a kilogram of methamphetamine and 1,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover DEA special agent. Attempting to evade arrest, Davenport fled and disposed of a firearm in a nearby pond.

Upon his arrest, law enforcement searched Davenport's Union City apartment, uncovering 14 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1,500 fentanyl pills, nearly half a kilogram of fentanyl powder, and three firearms. The DEA noted that the quantity of fentanyl seized was sufficient to cause harm to thousands. One of the firearms was reported stolen and equipped with a 50-round drum magazine, while seven additional magazines and a substantial amount of ammunition were also confiscated.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan emphasized the severity of Davenport's conduct, highlighting the importance of deterring others from engaging in similar drug trafficking activities. Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division, stressed that Davenport's sentencing prevents the distribution of dangerous drugs, safeguarding the community.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bethany L. Rupert and Richard Beaulieu prosecuted the case, with cooperation from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cobb County Police Department, South Fulton Police Department, and Union City Police Department.

Davenport's 16-year prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. The case serves as a testament to collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies in curbing drug-related threats in the Atlanta area.