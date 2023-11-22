Atlanta man receives life without parole for violent physical, sexual assault of girlfriend in 2020

article

Fernando Castillo, a 40-year-old resident of Atlanta, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, accompanied by an additional 30 years, following a Cherokee County jury's guilty verdict on charges related to a violent physical and sexual assault against his girlfriend. District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway made the announcement.

On Aug. 28, the jury convicted Castillo on 11 charges, including rape, aggravated sodomy (2 counts), aggravated sexual battery (2 counts), criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault (2 counts), aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and burglary in the first degree.

Castillo was arrested by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office on June 26, 2020, in response to a 911 call reporting a rape. The victim, who had been in a relationship with Castillo for approximately eight months, displayed injuries consistent with a violent assault, including bruising and injuries to her eye, ears, face, and neck indicative of strangulation.

According to the victim, on the morning of June 26, 2020, Castillo used a keycode to enter her home and forcibly entered her locked bedroom. Inside, he berated her about a prior workplace incident, physically assaulting her by repeatedly striking, banging her head on the wall, pinning her to the bed, smothering her with his hand, and strangling her with his forearm.

The victim reported feeling unable to breathe and on the brink of losing consciousness, with Castillo repeatedly uttering threatening words. She managed to escape when he fell asleep, leaving the residence to seek help.

Following law enforcement intervention, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) evaluated the victim, revealing severe strangulation injuries, including hematoma swelling, subconjunctival hemorrhage, bruising, abrasions, and petechia. The victim disclosed various symptoms resulting from the assault.

Assistant District Attorney Kelly Chavis, of the Gang and Organized Crime Unit, termed the case as "tremendously disturbing" and highlighted its severity. During the four-day trial, the State presented evidence, including photographs, and 21 witnesses testified, including the victim, law enforcement, medical experts, a domestic violence expert, and a forensics expert.

The jury deliberated for two days before reaching its guilty verdict on Aug. 28. During the sentencing hearing on Nov. 9, Superior Court Judge David Cannon Jr. sentenced Castillo, a recidivist offender, to life without parole followed by an additional 30 years. The defendant was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway emphasized the escalation of violent incidents throughout Castillo's relationship with the victim and expressed hope that the verdict would encourage other victims of domestic violence to seek help.



