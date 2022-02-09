Atlanta man arrested on drug trafficking, child cruelty charges after high-speed chase

An Atlanta man faces drug trafficking and cruelty to children charges after a vehicle chase that ended in Douglas County Tuesday.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Jerry Edwin Thornton led deputies on a chase on Interstate 20 on February 8.

Carrollton Police attempted to make a traffic stop on the man's car, but a chase ensued. It began in Villa Rica, but Carrollton Police said officers lost sight of the car.

Douglas County deputies eventually took over and disabled the vehicle.

34-year-old Jerry Edwin Thornton has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Cruelty to Children 1st Degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, and Reckless Driving. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said deputies discovered a 3-year-old inside the car after using a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

The pursuit was headed eastbound into Douglas County and officials said Thornton was weaving in and out of traffic at speeds higher than 100 miles per hour.

Detectives seized approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine.

DEPUTIES DISCOVER 3-YEAR-OLD IN CAR AFTER USING PIT MANEUVER TO END CHASE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

Officials said neither Thornton nor the child were hurt.

Thornton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, cruelty to children 1st degree, fleeing or attempting to elude, and reckless driving.

Thornton was booked into the Douglas County Jail where additional charges are possible.

