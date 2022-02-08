Deputies discover 3-year-old in car after using PIT maneuver to end chase in Douglas County

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a suspect who led deputies on a chase on Interstate 20 is in custody.

The sheriff's office said deputies discovered a 3-year-old inside the car after using a PIT maneuver to end the chase. Officials said no one was hurt.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the chase was related to drug charges.

The Carrollton Police Department tried to make a traffic stop on the man's car, but a chase ensured. It began in Villa Rica but Carrollton police said officers lost sight of the car and Douglas County deputies took over.

The pursuit was headed eastbound into Douglas County and officials said the suspect was weaving in and out of traffic at speeds higher than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies disabled the vehicle and said the suspect is in the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and will be turned over to Carroll County, where they will face charges.

The pursuit shut down I-20 and continued to affect traffic for several hours in Douglas County and southwest Fulton County.

