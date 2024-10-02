Atlanta plans to transform historic Mall West End into mixed-use development

Atlanta's historic Mall West End is set to be transformed into a new mixed-use development.

The city of Atlanta just acquired the property with the help of Atlanta Urban Development and the Atlanta Beltline.

Leaders want to turn the 12-acre site into an affordable housing development and commercial space.

"This is a long-awaited new era for the West End. This is not just a redevelopment of the Mall West End—this is fulfilling a commitment to a community," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "Our Administration is dedicated to creating affordable housing and vibrant business spaces that respect and preserve the rich legacy of this historic neighborhood. Together with our partners, we will work to ensure the heart and soul of the West End continues to thrive under our stewardship."

The current plan includes about 125,000 square feet of retail, including a grocery store, 900 mixed-income retail units, student-targeted housing, a 150-key hotel, medical office space, and community amenities.

"This is the moment the West End community—and all of District 4—have been working towards for years. Thanks to the resilience of legacy residents, business owners and the surrounding communities; and the hard work of our office, Mayor Dickens and his team and so many other partners, we can preserve an authentic cultural experience for future generations of West End and Atlanta residents," said Councilmember Jason Dozier, who represents District 4.

Work on the $450 million project is set to start in 2025 with phase one possibly finished in 2026.