Atlanta LGBTQ+ nightclubs holds active shooter training

Exactly one month after a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub members of the LGBTQ+ community in Atlanta are preparing for the unthinkable.

Atlanta police held an active shooter and Stop the Bleed training at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Downtown Atlanta Tuesday evening.

"That we would have to even have to offer this training is concerning, but we are going to be prepared" said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

The training at the Future Atlanta club was conducted by APD and the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs.

"We have seen individuals and we’ve seen businesses targeted because of their sexual orientation. We investigate those types of crimes and this is a response to the gay and lesbian community potentially being targeted," said Chief Schierbaum.

One of those incidents came a few weeks ago. Atlanta police arrested a man who investigators said made terroristic threats against a gay bar called The Heretic on social media.

"The community reached out to us and said we are concerned. We believe there is something here that is a threat and we moved quickly," said Chief Schierbaum.

The chief said for those who find themselves in a mass shooting have a few options.

"Quickly separate yourself from the threat. Evacuate if possible, barricade yourself from the threat or actually confront the threat as we saw in Colorado Springs," the chief said.

Members of Grady Memorial Hospital’s trauma team also walked the crowd through how to Stop The Bleed with tourniquet demonstrations. Now as the region’s only Level 1 trauma center, in a dire scenario, every second counts.

"We know training like this saves lives and I know what to do in our worst case scenario happens is key," said Chief Schierbaum.

Training these Atlantans hope never to have to use.