Atlanta police charge person with making threats to LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub

Atlanta police said employees at an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub felt threatened when someone posted a video of themselves using a pepper spray gun.

Police arrested Chase Staubs, who made the social media post, on Thanksgiving Day.

Police first went on Nov. 23 to 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road, where The Heretic Atlanta is located. Employees told officers they saw someone making threatening remarks toward the bar on social media.

Detectives were about one day into the investigation when they went to 1510 Piedmont Road, near several LGBTQ+-friendly bars. They spoke to more people who said a person, identified as Staubs, entered the bar and was asked to leave when people recognized them. Police determined that was the same person making threats to The Heretic.

Police arrested the suspect at their home after talking to them. Investigators found the pepper spray gun Staubs appeared to be holding in the video.

Police haven't explained why they think Staubs would threaten the nightclub or its employees.

The incident comes days after five people were killed and dozens more were injured in the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting.

