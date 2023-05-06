2 dead, 4 hospitalized in head-on Atlanta collision

A high impact crash caused two people to be ejected Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.

The accident happened on James Jackson Parkway at Browntown Road, not far from the Cobb County line.

Officers say three cars were involved in the collision. They say it happened when one driver tried to pass another vehicle but ran into a third car traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver and passenger of the car that tried to switch lanes were both ejected. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three other passengers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the car traveling in the opposite direction was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that was passed was not injured.

Investigators stress the information is preliminary.

Police have not released any of the identities involved, but say charges are likely. The car tags show each vehicle registered in the metro area.

Neighbors say the four-lane stretch is dangerous because it is wide open with hills and sharp turns.