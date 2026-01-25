Expand / Collapse search
Massive ice storm paralyzes Georgia: Widespread outages and treacherous roads

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 25, 2026 11:57pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia Power restores 70,000 customers after storm

Georgia Power restores 70,000 customers after storm

Georgia Power has successfully restored electricity to approximately 70,000 customers following the winter storm, with over 10,000 personnel, including out-of-state crews, mobilized to address remaining outages. While crews are working quickly where conditions are safe, officials warn that picking winds could cause further issues overnight. Highlighting the danger, dramatic footage from Helen, Georgia, shows a tree snapping "like a toothpick" under the sheer weight of ice, which can reach up to 2,500 pounds on a single 30-foot tree

The Brief

    • Massive icing and plummeting mid-20s temperatures will refreeze wet roads into dangerous, treacherous ice overnight.
    • Hartsfield-Jackson airport faced over 1,000 flight cancellations and 300 delays, with 160 more Monday cancellations already confirmed.
    • The University of Georgia, local schools, and government offices in Clarke County will remain closed this Monday.

ATLANTA - A major winter storm that hammered Georgia with freezing rain and heavy ice has left thousands without power and officials warning of a dangerous "deep freeze" overnight. While temperatures in some areas rose slightly Sunday afternoon, causing some melting and slush, meteorologists warn that a drop into the mid-20s by Monday morning will refreeze wet roadways into treacherous ice.

Georgia Power reported that more than 10,000 personnel, including crews from other states, are staged to respond to new outages as the wind picks up and ice-laden trees continue to snap.

Gainesville roads clear following proactive brine treatment

Gainesville roads clear following proactive brine treatment

In Gainesville, FOX 5's Tara Jabour reports that while freezing rain turned to cold rain earlier in the evening, the city's main thoroughfares, like Jesse Jewell Parkway, are remarkably clear. Hall County crews have been working non-stop, deploying plows and proactively treating roads with salt, brine, and slush removal to prevent a deep freeze as temperatures drop overnight. Interestingly, many utility poles are starting to thaw and drip, though a thick "clear coating of ice" still remains on many trees and bushes in the area. Despite the conditions, many residents with 4-wheel drive vehicles were seen running errands, expressing gratitude for the nearly week-long advanced warning that allowed them to prepare.

Power crews battle downed trees in metro Atlanta

What we know:

In the Morningside community of Atlanta, utility crews worked late into the night to restore electricity after a massive tree crashed onto power lines at approximately 2p.m. The incident knocked out power to multiple homes.

Morningside power restored after massive tree falls

Morningside power restored after massive tree falls

In Atlanta's Morningside community, residents near Wildwood and Wellbourne faced a sudden blackout after a massive tree collapsed at approximately 2 p.m. One resident described hearing a "big crack" followed by visible sparks just before the power failed. Despite the hazardous conditions, utility crews worked through the evening, successfully restoring electricity to the neighborhood by 9 p.m. Residents expressed deep appreciation for the Atlanta Police and power crews who secured the area and labored in the cold to bring the lights back on.

One resident described the moment the storm's toll became real: "I said we’ve got power... and all of a sudden I heard a big crack... then I saw sparks and everything and then the power went out". While power was restored to that neighborhood by 9 p.m., similar hazards were reported across the region, including a tree on Fairground Street that briefly cut power to the Marietta Square and the Marietta Police Department.

North Georgia mountains face hazardous secondary roads

What we know:

Conditions in Lumpkin and Habersham counties remain "extremely hazardous" despite major thoroughfares being cleared by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Officials in Habersham County reported more than 50 roads closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Dahlonega braces for deep freeze as slush turns to ice

Dahlonega braces for deep freeze as slush turns to ice

In Lumpkin County, FOX 5's Tyler Fingert reports from a deceptively calm Dahlonega where temperatures have temporarily warmed, leading to a significant afternoon thaw. While major thoroughfares like State Route 400 are currently clear, officials warn that a "deep freeze" in the mid-20s tonight will turn existing slush and puddles into treacherous black ice. Approximately 50 utility crews are currently staged at the Dahlonega Walmart, prepared to respond as the weight of remaining ice on large trees threatens to cause a spike in power outages overnight.

While main roads like Highway 441 appeared fairly clear Sunday night, secondary roads remained encased in ice. Many roads remained impassable on Sunday evening. In Helen, dramatic video captured a tree snapping "like a toothpick" under the weight of the ice.

Travel chaos at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

What we know:

The winter weather ripple effect hit Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport hard, with more than 1,000 flights canceled and over 300 delays on Sunday. Passengers, many traveling from warmer climates like California and Arizona, found themselves stranded as hotels across the city booked up.

1,000+ flights canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

1,000+ flights canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has seen a surge in passenger traffic despite over 1,000 flight cancellations and 300 delays caused by severe winter weather. Families are facing extreme frustration, with some travelers stuck on the tarmac for hours before their flights were ultimately scrubbed. With local hotels fully booked and rideshare services like Uber and Lyft limited by road conditions, many stranded passengers, including those with small children, are resorting to MARTA to find shelter while they wait to rebook.

One traveler on a Denver-bound flight shared the frustration of waiting on the tarmac for two hours before the flight was finally scrapped. "Hotels are booked. Uh, we are essentially just stuck," the traveler said. Airport officials warned that an additional 160 flights scheduled for Monday have already been canceled as crews continue to treat runways and taxiways.

UGA and local schools announce closures

What we know:

The University of Georgia in Athens announced there will be no school Monday for students following the heavy icing in Clarke County. While college students were seen earlier in the day making the most of the weather by sledding on hills using cardboard and plastic, officials are taking the "hunker down" approach as the refreeze begins.

UGA and Clarke Schools closed Monday amid icy wedge

UGA and Clarke Schools closed Monday amid icy wedge

As a cold air wedge entrenched itself over Athens, the region experienced significant icing that led to widespread school and government closures. While the winter weather brought hazardous conditions, University of Georgia (UGA) students found light-hearted ways to enjoy their unexpected day off.

Along with UGA, Clarke County schools and local government offices will remain closed Monday.

The Source: This article contains original reporting by the FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX 5 Storm Teams.

