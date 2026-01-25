Massive ice storm paralyzes Georgia: Widespread outages and treacherous roads

The Brief Massive icing and plummeting mid-20s temperatures will refreeze wet roads into dangerous, treacherous ice overnight. Hartsfield-Jackson airport faced over 1,000 flight cancellations and 300 delays, with 160 more Monday cancellations already confirmed. The University of Georgia, local schools, and government offices in Clarke County will remain closed this Monday.



A major winter storm that hammered Georgia with freezing rain and heavy ice has left thousands without power and officials warning of a dangerous "deep freeze" overnight. While temperatures in some areas rose slightly Sunday afternoon, causing some melting and slush, meteorologists warn that a drop into the mid-20s by Monday morning will refreeze wet roadways into treacherous ice.

Georgia Power reported that more than 10,000 personnel, including crews from other states, are staged to respond to new outages as the wind picks up and ice-laden trees continue to snap.

Power crews battle downed trees in metro Atlanta

What we know:

In the Morningside community of Atlanta, utility crews worked late into the night to restore electricity after a massive tree crashed onto power lines at approximately 2p.m. The incident knocked out power to multiple homes.

One resident described the moment the storm's toll became real: "I said we’ve got power... and all of a sudden I heard a big crack... then I saw sparks and everything and then the power went out". While power was restored to that neighborhood by 9 p.m., similar hazards were reported across the region, including a tree on Fairground Street that briefly cut power to the Marietta Square and the Marietta Police Department.

North Georgia mountains face hazardous secondary roads

What we know:

Conditions in Lumpkin and Habersham counties remain "extremely hazardous" despite major thoroughfares being cleared by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Officials in Habersham County reported more than 50 roads closed due to downed trees and power lines.

While main roads like Highway 441 appeared fairly clear Sunday night, secondary roads remained encased in ice. Many roads remained impassable on Sunday evening. In Helen, dramatic video captured a tree snapping "like a toothpick" under the weight of the ice.

Travel chaos at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

What we know:

The winter weather ripple effect hit Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport hard, with more than 1,000 flights canceled and over 300 delays on Sunday. Passengers, many traveling from warmer climates like California and Arizona, found themselves stranded as hotels across the city booked up.

One traveler on a Denver-bound flight shared the frustration of waiting on the tarmac for two hours before the flight was finally scrapped. "Hotels are booked. Uh, we are essentially just stuck," the traveler said. Airport officials warned that an additional 160 flights scheduled for Monday have already been canceled as crews continue to treat runways and taxiways.

UGA and local schools announce closures

What we know:

The University of Georgia in Athens announced there will be no school Monday for students following the heavy icing in Clarke County. While college students were seen earlier in the day making the most of the weather by sledding on hills using cardboard and plastic, officials are taking the "hunker down" approach as the refreeze begins.

Along with UGA, Clarke County schools and local government offices will remain closed Monday.