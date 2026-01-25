GDOT warns motorists of black ice before overnight refreeze

The Brief State transportation officials are warning motorists that an overnight refreeze will create hazardous black ice on Georgia roadways. Significant icing has caused widespread power outages across North Georgia, particularly in the mountainous regions. Crews are shifting their focus to clearing debris and fallen trees from roadways while prioritizing major thoroughfares.



As road crews transition from brining operations to actively clearing roadways of fallen trees and debris, the Georgia Department of Transportation is warning motorists to avoid driving as an overnight refreeze is expected Sunday.

GDOT warns of black ice

What they're saying:

Teams have been working nonstop the past few days to keep roadways passable as a winter storm moves through North Georgia, Nathan Johnston, communications officer for GDOT District 1, said.

District 1 is home to some of the hardest-hit areas, with places like White County reporting that 70% of customers are without power.

Crews are dealing with issues in areas like White, Habersham, and Union, while also prioritizing critical infrastructure, including I-85, I-985, and SR 400, as overnight refreeze is expected.

"Temperatures are beginning to drop, and we want to emphasize the importance and danger of black ice on the roadways, especially at night," Johnston said.

RELATED: Georgia winter storm road closures & conditions

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A tree blocking Thompson Road in Brookhaven. (FOX 5)

What is black ice?

Why you should care:

Black ice is transparent and difficult to see, as the road surface is often visible beneath it. It can show form on various surfaces, especially roads, sidewalks, and driveways.

Temperatures will dip below freezing early Monday morning, with strong winds forecast to pick up, hampering a refreeze; black ice will still pop up in patches, FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey said.