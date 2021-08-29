Atlanta Humane Society helps move shelter pets out of Hurricane Ida's path

The Atlanta Humane Society helped move dozens of dogs and cats out of harm's way as Hurricane Ida bears down toward the gulf coast on Sunday.

Members of the Atlanta Humane Society’s Disaster Response Team went to New Orleans and Gulfport, Mississippi, on Saturday to assist the Louisiana SPCA and the Humane Society of South Mississippi in transporting shelter animals from the hurricane's projected path.

The teams collected 51 total cats and dogs — 31 dogs and 20 cats.

Atlanta Humane Society helped transport shelter pets in Hurricanes Ida's path to safety. (Photo courtesy of AHS) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Atlanta Humane Society reported 12 dogs will go to the Hilton Head Humane Society's shelter, and the remaining 39 animals will remain at the Atlanta Humane Society for adoption.

MORE: Good Day Atlanta's Pet of the Day

"Our Disaster Response Team worked diligently with our shelter partners throughout the Southeast to ensure that as many animals as possible were moved out of harm’s way ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall," a statement from Atlanta Humane Society said. "All 39 animals remaining in Atlanta will be medically evaluated on Sunday and Monday. Once they are all healthy and have received the care they need, they will be available for adoption. Our thoughts are with the residents of the gulf coast area during this time."

Atlanta Humane Society helped transport shelter pets in Hurricanes Ida's path to safety. (Photo courtesy of AHS) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Information on adoption is available on atlantahumane.org.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

