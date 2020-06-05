Atlanta hosts free COVID-19 testing Saturday for protesters

Going a step further on what Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been preaching to protesters all week, the city of Atlanta will be hosting a free COVID-19 screening specifically aimed at protesters.

All week, the mayor has had a consistent message of safety which has usually ended with making sure protesters get tested. Friday, the city announced a testing site specifically for those who may have been in one of the large crowds this week.

In a tweet early Friday evening, the city wrote:

“If you’ve been in large crowds, get tested for COVID-19.”

The free tests will be administered at the Chosewood Arts Complex from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. The complex is located at 420 McDonough Blvd SE near Sawtell Avenue SE.

