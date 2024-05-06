Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta home in new Anne Hathaway movie available for rent on Airbnb

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 6, 2024 8:48am EDT
ATLANTA - One of this year's highly anticipated romantic comedies, "The Idea of You," starring Anne Hathaway, made its debut on Prime Video over the weekend. The film revolves around a 40-year-old single mom who embarks on a whirlwind romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer.

Although the movie is set in California, the two-story home featured in the film is actually located in Atlanta. 

Crew members dedicated two months to renovating the 2,000-square-foot property, aiming to infuse it with more personality.

Reports suggest that the crew even went as far as painting the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home to match Hathaway's complexion. 

Following the renovations, the homeowners decided to retain the new design. 

The home, which is located in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood, is currently listed on Airbnb for approximately $400 per night. The home offers two additional studio spaces in its basement.

Other homes featured in the film are situated in Buckhead and Cabbagetown.


 