Atlanta home in new Anne Hathaway movie available for rent on Airbnb

One of this year's highly anticipated romantic comedies, "The Idea of You," starring Anne Hathaway, made its debut on Prime Video over the weekend. The film revolves around a 40-year-old single mom who embarks on a whirlwind romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer.

Although the movie is set in California, the two-story home featured in the film is actually located in Atlanta.

Crew members dedicated two months to renovating the 2,000-square-foot property, aiming to infuse it with more personality.

Reports suggest that the crew even went as far as painting the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home to match Hathaway's complexion.

Following the renovations, the homeowners decided to retain the new design.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

The home, which is located in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood, is currently listed on Airbnb for approximately $400 per night. The home offers two additional studio spaces in its basement.

Other homes featured in the film are situated in Buckhead and Cabbagetown.



