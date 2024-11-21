Atlanta gearing up for 2025 College Football Playoff Championships with star-studded events

January 20, 2025, may be college football’s biggest night with millions of eyes on Atlanta, but its reach extends far beyond just a game on the field.

"We want this to be an event for the whole community," said Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff.

For Atlanta’s national championship organizing committee, that means planning events designed to bring the whole family together.

On Thursday afternoon, the committee announced its lineup of recording artists who will perform on Jan. 18 and 19 at State Farm Arena.

"The weekend’s initial needle-drop will take place on the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! stage on Saturday, Jan. 18, with performances by five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning rap icon Lil Wayne and GRAMMY®-nominated and award-winning hip-hop musician GloRilla. The second night, Sunday, Jan. 19, will feature diamond-certified GRAMMY®-nominated pop powerhouse Camila Cabello, British singer-songwriter and Apple Music’s Up Next Artist Myles Smith, and Nashville-based singer-songwriter and social media sensation Knox."

PREVIOUS STORY: Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Camila Cabello to headline college football concert series in Atlanta

The artists span multiple genres, aiming to provide something for everyone. Beyond the music, there will be a food event, an interactive fan experience called "Playoff Fan Central," and a tailgate with even more music.

"There is something for everyone to be involved in, even if you're not a football fan," Clark said. "If you like food, there's something for you. If you like to run, there's something to do. If you like music, it's there for you."

Organizers emphasize that while much of the event is about football and fun, they are also using the platform to give back to teachers and schools throughout Georgia.

"To come in and have a football game and then leave without having done something meaningful of a legacy nature would just not feel right," said Britton Banowsky, executive director of the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Atlanta will be the first city to host the College Football Playoff National Championship for a second time. This year also marks the first expansion of the playoff from four teams to 12.

The ultimate goal in January is to surpass the success of the last championship event held in Atlanta.

"These events are a great way to show off all the great amenities we have here," said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta Football Host Committee. "Visitors get to experience it for the first time, while we get to enjoy what we already know is special about Atlanta."

Tickets for the two AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concerts will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster and CollegeFootballPlayoff.com/ppl.

Additionally, the CFP announced the lineup for the Allstate Championship Tailgate, which will kick off game day festivities for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. The event will take place outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET in Georgia International Plaza and The Home Depot Backyard.

Headlining the Allstate Championship Tailgate on the Capital One Music Stage will be award-winning global superstar Kane Brown and iHeartCountry "On The Verge" artist Ashley Cooke. Fans can also enjoy interactive games, sponsor activations, concessions, live ESPN broadcasts, and performances by each team’s marching band throughout the day.