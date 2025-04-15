Atlanta Film Festival announces new guests, screenings

article

The 49th Annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference has unveiled new programming details for its 2025 event, including its Closing Night film, major talent appearances, and a full slate of Marquee and Special Presentations. The 11-day festival runs from Thursday, April 24 through Sunday, May 4, with screenings primarily held at the Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre.

This year’s Closing Night Presentation will feature A24’s comedy Friendship on Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre. Directed by Andrew DeYoung and starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson, the film follows a suburban dad who becomes obsessed with his charming new neighbor.

Newly announced Marquee screenings include:

The Surfer starring Nicolas Cage

Ricky , directed by Rashad Frett

The documentary Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted

The festival will also welcome a number of notable guests, including:

Actor and author Ed Helms

Musician and producer Tauheed "2 Chainz" Epps

Actor Omar Epps

Filmmaker Susan Seidelman ( Desperately Seeking Susan )

Director Whit Stillman ( Metropolitan )

Producer-director duo Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave (Come See Me in the Good Light)

Special Presentations this year include collaborations with Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week, Seed & Spark, RE:IMAGINE, and other local arts and culture organizations.

These announcements build on an already robust program of 132 official selections, including the Opening Night screening of Color Book, a narrative feature filmed in Georgia. Previously announced guests for this year’s festival include Kerry Washington, Will Catlett, Ambassador Andrew Young, and others.

The Atlanta Film Festival will continue to offer a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual screenings, available through the Eventive platform. Screenings will also take place at additional venues, including The Rialto, The Supermarket, and Scout Atlanta.

Festival badges and individual screening tickets are now on sale. The complete schedule is available on the ATLFF website and through the ATLFF 2025 app.