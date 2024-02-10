Owner killed, dog snatched: Atlanta police search for clues in fatal shooting

The family of Sam Harris Jr., or "J.R.," held a vigil in his honor at Charles L. Harper Memorial Park in Southwest Atlanta Saturday.

"I need you to know that my brother was loved by the community. He was loved. Everybody loved him," said Harris’ sister Liz Robinson.

Family came in from Detroit and Cincinnati and from all over the Atlanta Metro in the rain to honor Harris with a candlelight vigil.

Harris was shot and killed Monday night on Mitchell Street in southwest Atlanta while walking his dog, Tequila.

Sam Harris Jr. (Photo submitted by family)

Atlanta police believe he was targeted, and that his killers stole Tequila.

"I just didn't believe it … that was my right hand. We’re 18 months apart, literally my right hand," Robinson said.

Through tears and laughter, family members shared memories of J.R.

"He had a laugh that you would always know, and it was contagious … and a smile that would light up the room," said his cousin Shanetha Murray.

The family is desperate for answers about who killed Harris and stole Tequila.

"We definitely want Tequila back because it's a part of J.R.," Murray said.

"Help us find Tequila. My children are praying, their hearts are broken. Tequila is still alive," Robinson said through tears.

The family is willing to pay good money to the person who helps them.

Right now they’re offering $5,000 in addition to the $2,000 reward from CrimeStoppers.

And now they’ve also started a GoFundMe to raise more money to increase the reward.

They’re hoping to raise $10,000 that would all go toward incentivizing someone to do the right thing and come forward with information that catches Harris’ killers and brings Tequila home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You don’t have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.