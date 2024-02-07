Family devastated after shooter kills Atlanta man walking his dog, then steals the dog

The family of 44-year-old Samuel "JR" Harris said he absolutely adored his pitbull Tequilla.

The two were out walking Monday night on Mitchell Street in southwest Atlanta when cops said a group ran up on them and killed JR and then stole Tequilla.

His mom found out the news when a police officer knocked on her door the following morning.

"I couldn’t believe it," said Mary Boykins. "I think I’m still in shock a little bit, like I’m going to wake up and it’s a dream."

Police believe he was targeted.

On Wednesday, the family returned to the crime scene to hand out fliers in the neighborhood and speak with FOX 5.

Their mission right now is to find out who did this.

After police announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, his family said they have raised an additional $5,000.

"All I hear is that laugh, that laugh is definitely going to be missed," said Lea Harris, JR’s wife of 15 years. "We really are here asking anybody who can tell us anything."

Their other priority is seeing if they can find Tequilla.

"If you can bring that dog back to my family, we would be so grateful," said Liz Robinson, his sister. "It would be so grateful even if you just dropped her off in a cage in front of the police station. We would be so grateful to have a piece of him still with us."