Man killed, dog stolen in Atlanta by group, police say

A man was killed and his dog was stolen around 8 p.m. Feb. 5 in the area of Mitchell Street SW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says 44-year-old Samuel Harris, known as "JR," was targeted and robbed by a group of individuals. During the robbery, Harris was fatally shot and his dog, Tequilla, was stolen.

Police are asking the public for their help in finding those responsible.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

