Burglars caught on camera ransacking Atlanta Family Dollar

Atlanta police are looking for multiple suspects in connection to a messy robbery at the Family Dollar store on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Police said there was surveillance footage that showed men in the store snatching products from the shelves early Saturday morning.

By the time police arrived to the scene, the store had been ransacked.

The store owner told police the thieves made off with shampoo, food, tobacco products and clothes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.