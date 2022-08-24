Atlanta Falcons franchise value increases to $4B: Forbes

The Atlanta Falcons are worth $4 billion, 25% more than last year, according to a report from Forbes.

Forbes released its annual valuation ranking of 32 NFL franchises prior to the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season. The Falcons are the 16th most-valuable franchise in the league in terms of current value, which is based on each team's current or pending stadium deal without subtracting debt.

The Falcons rank sixth in the NFL in terms of operating income, $172 million. The figure is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The Falcons' year-to-year increase in current value of $800 million is 13th-largest percentage of all NFL teams this year. The vale of the Buffalo Bills franchise approximately doubled from last year, but the team still ranks 29th overall in the NFL at $3.4 billion.

Owner Arthur Blank bought the Atlanta Falcons in 2002 for $545 million, according to Forbes. Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened on August 26, 2017, and accounts for about 10% of the franchise's valuation.

The Falcons haven't finished a season with a winning record since 2017.

The Dallas Cowboys are the first NFL team to reach $8 billion in value.

Here are the complete rankings: