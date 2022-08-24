Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Falcons franchise value increases to $4B: Forbes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons are worth $4 billion, 25% more than last year, according to a report from Forbes.

Forbes released its annual valuation ranking of 32 NFL franchises prior to the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season. The Falcons are the 16th most-valuable franchise in the league in terms of current value, which is based on each team's current or pending stadium deal without subtracting debt. 

The Falcons rank sixth in the NFL in terms of operating income, $172 million. The figure is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. 

The Falcons' year-to-year increase in current value of $800 million is 13th-largest percentage of all NFL teams this year. The vale of the Buffalo Bills franchise approximately doubled from last year, but the team still ranks 29th overall in the NFL at $3.4 billion. 

Owner Arthur Blank bought the Atlanta Falcons in 2002 for $545 million, according to Forbes. Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened on August 26, 2017, and accounts for about 10% of the franchise's valuation.

The Falcons haven't finished a season with a winning record since 2017.

The Dallas Cowboys are the first NFL team to reach $8 billion in value.

Here are the complete rankings:

  1. Dallas Cowboys, $8 billion
  2. New England Patriots, $6.4 billion
  3. Los Angeles Rams, $6.2 billion
  4. New York Giants, $6 million
  5. Chicago Bears, $5.8 billion
  6. Washington Commanders, $5.6 billion
  7. New York Jets, $5.4 billion
  8. San Francisco 49ers, $5.2 billion
  9. Las Vegas Raiders, $5.1 billion
  10. Philadelphia Eagles, $4.9 million
  11. Houston Texans, $4.7 billion
  12. Denver Broncos, $4.65 billion
  13. Miami Dolphins, $4.6 billion
  14. Seattle Seahawks, $4.5 billion
  15. Green Bay Packers, $4.25 billion
  16. Atlanta Falcons, $4 billion
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers, $3.975 billion
  18. Minnesota Vikings, $3.925 billion
  19. Baltimore Ravens, $3.9 billion
  20. Los Angeles Chargers, $3.875 billion
  21. Cleveland Browns, $3.85 billion
  22. Indianapolis Colts, $3.8 billion
  23. Kansas City Chiefs, $3.7 billion
  24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $3.657 billion
  25. Carolina Panthers, $3.6 billion
  26. New Orleans Saints, $3.575 billion
  27. Tennessee Titans, $3.5 billion
  28. Jacksonville Jaguars, $3.475 billion
  29. Buffalo Bills, $3.4 billion
  30. Arizona Cardinals, $3.27 billion
  31. Detroit Lions, $3.05 billion
  32. Cincinnati Bengals, $3 billion