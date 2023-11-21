Atlanta Falcons celebrating 50 years of hip-hop at Sunday's game with several big names

article

In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Atlanta Falcons are hosting a legendary lineup of artists at its game on Nov. 26 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the New Orleans Saints.

The pre-game show at 12:30 p.m. will feature performances by Jermaine Dupri, CeeLo, Big Boi, Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy, Quavo and others. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early for the show that will honor 60 Atlanta artists spanning 50 years.

The Falcons have collaborated with the legendary entertainment creative director and artist DL Warfield to showcase special visuals on the halo board and across the stadium, bringing a 360 experience to all sides of Atlanta's hip-hop legacy.

Additionally, the Atlanta Falcons' creative team has designed a limited-edition "Item of the Game," reflective of hip-hop's vibrant style. This exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase in the team store on game day.

Here is the list of other artists that are being honored: Alley Boy, Baby D, Baby Tate, Big Bank, Big Kuntry, Big Oomp, Big Tigger, Block, Bonecrusher, Bow Wow, Boyz N Da Hood, Bubba Sparkxxx, Crime Mob, Fabo, Da Brat, Dallas Austin, Dem Franchize Boyz, DJ Drama, DJ Jelly, DJ Toomp, DJ Unk, Earthgang, East Side Boyz, F.L.Y., Goodie Mob, Gorilla Zoe, Hitman Sammy Sam, J Money, Jazze Pha, JID, K-Camp, Killer Mike, Kilo Ali, Lil Fate, Maceo, MC Shy D, Money Man, Nitti Beatz, Organized Noize, Pastor Troy, Peewee Longway, Poncho, Rasheeda, Rich Homie Quan, Rocko, Roscoe Dash, Lil Scrappy, Shop Boyz, Sonny Digital, Travis Porter, Young Nudy, Young Scooter, Youngbloodz, Yung Joc, Yung LA, Yung Ralph, and Zaytoven.

Tickets are still available for the game on Ticketmaster starting at $75 each.