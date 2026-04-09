Atlanta faith leaders unveil 'manifesto' to curb teen violence

The Brief Faith leaders met at Piedmont Park to present a 10-point plan called the "violence prevention manifesto" to curb teen gun violence. The proposal comes after recent tragedies, including the shooting death of a 3-year-old and a teen killed by a stray bullet. Organizers are partnering with Atlanta hospitals and the mayor’s office to host a future peace summit and formal signing day.



Atlanta faith leaders and community partners gathered at Piedmont Park on Thursday to unveil a comprehensive "violence prevention manifesto" aimed at ending the cycle of teen gun violence.

Faith leaders propose 'manifesto' to end violence

What we know:

Members of the Atlanta clergy community met at Piedmont Park on Thursday afternoon to address a recent surge in local violence. They presented a 10-point plan titled the "violence prevention manifesto," which is designed to remove guns from the hands of teenagers and reduce the number of youth fatalities.

The group is working alongside the Atlanta mayor’s office and various medical partners, including Emory, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Grady Memorial Hospital.

Unanswered questions after recent park shootings

What we don't know:

While the plan has been introduced, officials have not yet announced a specific date for the proposed "signing day" or the peace summit. It also remains unclear how the new 10-point plan will be funded or which specific city departments will be responsible for its daily oversight.

Atlanta mothers and clergy demand change

What they're saying:

The event featured emotional testimony from mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

"We come against the spirit of violence. We come against the spirit of heaviness in this city," one woman prayed during the gathering.

Another mother, whose son was shot four times by a 16-year-old, emphasized the need for parental involvement. "It is time for us as a community of parents to come to the table," she said.

Regarding the recent death of Tiahnah Robinson, one speaker noted the innocence of the victims: "That lady wasn't doing nothing wrong, she was just living and that was a stray bullet that hit her."

A three-pillar approach to city safety

By the numbers:

The manifesto is organized into three primary pillars for sustainable change:

Strengthening community violence intervention and prevention ecosystems. Coordination, partnerships, and narrative change. Police and advocacy for sustainable change.

Clergy members noted that gun violence has become the leading cause of death for children in the community.

Recent tragedies spark community action

The backstory:

The push for the manifesto follows a violent week in Atlanta. Tiahnah Robinson was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a "404 Day" event at Piedmont Park, where another teen was also wounded. Additionally, a 3-year-old child was shot and killed on Easter morning.

Peace summit and signing day planned

What's next:

Organizers are currently working with city leaders to schedule a formal signing day for the manifesto. They also plan to host a peace summit to bring together community members, parents, and local officials to finalize the implementation of the plan.