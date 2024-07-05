Atlanta e-bike rebate program sees high demand for 1st grants

article

The city of Atlanta's new e-bike rebate program is off to a great start.

The Atlanta Regional Commission, the group running the program, said that nearly 9,000 people applied for the rebate by the deadline of June 23 - more than 2% of the city's adult population.

The city invested $1 million in the program. Anyone can apply as long as they are residents of the city of Atlanta and 18 years old or older.

ARC says nearly half of the 8,888 people who applied reported being income qualified - earning at or below 80% of the region's median household income of around $60,200 for an individual. As part of the program, 75% of rebates were reserved for Atlanta residents identified as low- and middle-income earners. Those rebates range from $1,500 for a standard e-bike or $2,000 for a larger cargo bike, able to carry items or another passenger.

Other residents would get $500 for a standard e-bike and $1,000 for a cargo bike.

The ARC held a lottery to pick the first batch of 413 rebate recipients. Winners have 12 vendors within the city to choose from to purchase their bikes. The bikes can go over 20 miles an hour and some have a range of 50 miles.

If you missed your shot this time, don't feel defeated. The next round of applications is tentatively scheduled near the end of August with a selection lottery in September.

The third round is planned for sometime near October.

Officials estimate that around 800 to 1,000 e-bikes will be purchased through the rebate program.

To learn more about the program, visit the Atlanta Regional Commission's website.