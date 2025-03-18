Atlanta drops 2 spots on largest metros list despite adding 75K

article

The Brief Atlanta Falls to 8th: Metro Atlanta dropped behind Miami and D.C., despite adding 75,000 residents in 2023-2024. U.S. Metro Growth: Metro areas grew by 3.2 million, driven by 2.7 million international migrants. Georgia’s Shifts: Dawson & Jackson saw top U.S. growth, while Clayton & Mitchell counties declined.



Metro Atlanta has slipped to the 8th largest U.S. metro area, falling behind Miami and Washington, D.C., despite adding 75,000 new residents over the past year, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Atlanta drops two spots

What we know:

The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimates for 2024 show that metro Atlanta has dropped two spots on the list of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas, now sitting behind Miami and Washington, D.C. This marks a shift from last year’s rankings, when Atlanta had surpassed both cities.

However, Atlanta still experienced strong population growth, adding 75,000 new residents from 2023 to 2024—a 1.19% increase. The city’s growth aligns with a broader national trend, as U.S. metro areas collectively gained nearly 3.2 million people during that period, largely due to international migration.

Two of the fastest-growing counties in the country are located in Georgia. Dawson County is No. 1 on the Top 10 list, with 6.4% growth between 2020 and 2024. Jackson County came in at No. 4, with a 5.8% increase in population.

Additionally, Clayton County appeared on the list of the top 10 counties with population declines. Clayton reportedly went from 299,394 residents in April 2020 to 297,703 residents in July 2024. Mitchell County, Georgia, ranked No. 3 for the highest percentage decline in population, losing 2.2% of its population between 2020 and 2024.

Top 10 largest metro areas in the US

By the numbers:

Here are the population numbers for the 10 largest metro areas in the United States.

New York – 20,912,953 Los Angeles – 17,671,828 Chicago – 9,408,576 Dallas – 8,344,032 Houston – 7,796,182 Miami – 6,457,955 Washington, D.C. – 6,436,489 Atlanta – 6,411,149 Philadelphia – 6,330,422 Phoenix – 5,186,958

Key highlights:

Total U.S. metro area population (2024): 293.9 million (up 1.1%)

Total U.S. population (2024): 340 million (up 1.0%)

Atlanta metro population growth (2023-2024): +75,000 people (+1.19%)

Dawson County: Fastest-growing county in the U.S. (+6.4% since 2020)

Jackson County: 4th fastest-growing county in the U.S. (+5.8% since 2020)

Clayton County: Population decline from 299,394 (2020) to 297,703 (2024)

Mitchell County: 3rd highest percentage decline in the U.S. (-2.2% since 2020)

What led to huge growth in Miami & Washington?

Dig deeper:

The populations of Miami and Washington, D.C. increased significantly due to high levels of international migration, strong job opportunities, and economic recovery post-pandemic.

International Migration: Both cities are major hubs for immigrants, with Miami attracting large numbers from Latin America and Washington, D.C. seeing growth from a diverse range of international populations.

Job Market & Economic Recovery: As businesses recover from the pandemic, more companies are hiring, and professionals are moving to these cities for better job prospects.

Return to In-Person Work: Many companies in finance, government, and tech—especially in D.C.—are requiring employees to return to the office, drawing workers back to urban areas.

Urban Appeal: These metros offer cultural amenities, public transportation, and a higher quality of life compared to some suburban and rural areas, making them attractive to new residents.

Big picture view:

The shift in metro rankings highlights the rapid growth of cities like Miami and Washington, D.C., while also showcasing continued expansion in Atlanta. Experts point to increased international migration as a key driver of urban population growth, with 2.7 million new residents attributed to immigration.

Meanwhile, some metro areas that saw declines earlier in the decade—such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.—are now rebounding, possibly contributing to Atlanta's drop in the rankings.

What's next:

With Georgia continuing to attract new residents, Atlanta’s position among the nation’s largest metro areas may shift again in the coming years. While some counties, like Dawson and Jackson, are seeing rapid expansion, areas like Clayton and Mitchell counties are experiencing population declines, which could impact local economies, housing markets, and infrastructure development.

The ongoing population growth in metro Atlanta suggests that despite dropping in rank, the city remains a major hub for migration and economic opportunity.