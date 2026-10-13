Atlanta Dream to play WNBA Finals games at State Farm Arena

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The Brief Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals will move to State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Game 3 is set for Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m., while Game 4 will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. Tickets for both games go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.



The Atlanta Dream and Atlanta Hawks announced that Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals will be held at State Farm Arena instead of Gateway Center Arena.

What we know:

The Dream and Hawks coordinated to relocate Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals to State Farm Arena.

Game 3 will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

Game 3 was originally set for Thursday, Oct. 22, but will now play on Wednesday.

Game 4 will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. as part of a basketball doubleheader.

The Hawks will play the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m. that same evening in their regular season home opener.

Moving the games from Gateway Center Arena to State Farm Arena required coordination across multiple sports organizations in a short time frame.

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The Dream expressed gratitude to the Golden State Valkyries, the Hawks, the NBA, the WNBA, and broadcast partners for making the venue change possible.

Moving the games to a larger arena highlights the growing momentum behind the team and women's basketball.

Dream leadership called the move an important moment for the team’s players, fans, and the city.

What's next:

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans can get early access to tickets by joining the Priority List or signing up for the general presale at atlantadream.com.

What they're saying:

"The change of venue dramatically expands the seating capacity and ensures that the Dream will be able to provide an extraordinary atmosphere for the first WNBA Finals game to be played in the Atlanta market since 2013," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

"This is what the players and the fans deserve," said Larry Gottesdiener, Atlanta Dream majority owner. "We are grateful to all of the stakeholders who worked together to resolve the conflicts and make this happen."

Andrew Saltzman, President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, added that the organization wants the team to feel full support from the city during their championship run.