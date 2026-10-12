Angel Reese's first WNBA Finals home games may be played at smaller venue due to multiple conflicts

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Angel Reese will be making her WNBA Finals debut when the Atlanta Dream take on the Golden State Valkyries in a best-of-7 series, which begins Saturday in California.

However, Dream fans who were hoping to get into an arena to watch Reese, Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and the rest of its star players may have limited access to tickets.

Atlanta, for now, is set to play its home games in the WNBA Finals at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, instead of the State Farm Arena in Atlanta due to multiple scheduling conflicts, USA Today reported Sunday. The arena holds 3,500 seats for basketball games.

The Dream have yet to say whether they have secured a larger arena for the games, according to ESPN . There is still time to move the games. Game 3 wouldn’t be played until Oct. 22 and Game 4 would take place on Oct. 24.

Morgan Shaw Parker, the Dream’s president and chief operating officer, said last week the franchise was "finalizing details on their home venue and where we will be playing."

As of now, the State Farm Arena’s event schedule says SOMBR will be performing at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 22 and the Atlanta Hawks are set to play the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 24.

For what it’s worth, the McCamish Pavilion – the home of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets basketball – seems to be free on those dates. The facility holds 8,600. The team played there in 2016, 2017 and 2018 while the State Farm Arena was being renovated. USA Today reported the arena, along with Gas South Arena, were looked at but efforts to move games there hit a "roadblock."

So far, the Dream have rolled through the playoffs. Atlanta swept the Washington Mystics in the first round and swept the New York Liberty in the semifinals.