Large police presence in downtown Atlanta on Marietta Street

By
Published  February 23, 2025 12:09am EST
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

Large police presence on Marietta Street: RAW

Atlanta police shutdown Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta Saturday night. It appears a car was crashed and at least one person was apprehended. Neighbors captured the chaos unfold on their street.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police swarmed Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta late Saturday night.

What we don't know:

There's still not much known about what brought law enforcement to the area. Officials have not confirmed any information about the incident.

Neighbors who watched the chaos unfold captured video that appeared to show one crashed vehicle and at least one person being detained.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: This information has not been confirmed by the Atlanta Police Department. It was written based on video captured from the scene on Feb. 22, 2025.

