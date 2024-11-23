Expand / Collapse search

Bystander killed during argument on Flat Shoals Road, police say

Published  November 23, 2024 4:48pm EST
DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide on Flat Shoals Road. They say an innocent man was shot as two parties argued about money in a parking lot.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating the deadly shooting in a parking lot on Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta.

They said just before 2:20 p.m., two parties were arguing over money when one began shooting at the other. A man who reportedly had nothing to do with the argument was shot.

He died at the scene.

"Good guy, good guy, man," said Brian Rucker, a friend of the victim. "Lost his life today for nothing. No reason at all."

2177 Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta, on Nov. 23.

Officials are investigating the incident as a homicide. Neither the victim nor the suspects have been identified.

The Source: This preliminary information has been provided by the DeKalb County Police Department.