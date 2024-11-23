Bystander killed during argument on Flat Shoals Road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating the deadly shooting in a parking lot on Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta.
They said just before 2:20 p.m., two parties were arguing over money when one began shooting at the other. A man who reportedly had nothing to do with the argument was shot.
He died at the scene.
"Good guy, good guy, man," said Brian Rucker, a friend of the victim. "Lost his life today for nothing. No reason at all."
2177 Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta, on Nov. 23.
Officials are investigating the incident as a homicide. Neither the victim nor the suspects have been identified.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: This preliminary information has been provided by the DeKalb County Police Department.