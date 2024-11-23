Bystander killed during argument on Flat Shoals Road, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating the deadly shooting in a parking lot on Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta.

They said just before 2:20 p.m., two parties were arguing over money when one began shooting at the other. A man who reportedly had nothing to do with the argument was shot.

He died at the scene.

"Good guy, good guy, man," said Brian Rucker, a friend of the victim. "Lost his life today for nothing. No reason at all."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 2177 Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta, on Nov. 23.

Officials are investigating the incident as a homicide. Neither the victim nor the suspects have been identified.

