1 dead, 2 injured in crash at northwest Atlanta intersection

One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW and North Avenue NW in Atlanta.

Police reported two cars, a Ford Edge and a Volkswagen Jetta, were involved in the fatal wreck.

The Ford was reportedly traveling west on North Avenue and making a left turn onto Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard when it stopped in the intersection and was hit by the Volkswagen that was traveling north on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Fatal accident at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW and North Avenue NW.

The 33-year-old driver of the Ford was rushed to the hospital, her 31-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

The 31-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was also taken to the hospital. Both hospitalized patients are said to be in "stable condition."

The Atlanta Police Accident Investigations Unit is still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.